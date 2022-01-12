S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

S&T stock opened at €14.49 ($16.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. S&T has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is €17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.87.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

