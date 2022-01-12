Safe Haven Hits Market Cap of $13.94 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $13.94 million and $1.95 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

