SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $49,180.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,631.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00880086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00258211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003973 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

