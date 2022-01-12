SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $13,144.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00034329 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

