SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,017.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $2,017.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.37 or 0.99928115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00325676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00454125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00142132 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.