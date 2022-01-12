Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

