Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $258.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

