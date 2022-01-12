Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 7,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,485. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

