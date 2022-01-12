Savix (SVX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00006589 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $171,549.63 and approximately $7,537.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

