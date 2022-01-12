Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

