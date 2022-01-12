Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

