Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.