Schmitt Industries (SMIT) versus The Competition Financial Review

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Schmitt Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $7.86 million -$8.09 million -1.96 Schmitt Industries Competitors $2.49 billion $433.40 million 40.24

Schmitt Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries. Schmitt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -91.79% -146.21% -38.45% Schmitt Industries Competitors -2.69% 6.77% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Schmitt Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries Competitors 123 724 1451 27 2.59

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Schmitt Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schmitt Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Schmitt Industries competitors beat Schmitt Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

