Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 1.72% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,196. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97.

