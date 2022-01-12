Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,524,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

