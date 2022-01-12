Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Raised by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,414. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

