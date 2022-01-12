Scotiabank Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 175.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in B2Gold by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in B2Gold by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

