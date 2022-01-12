Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.23.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,682.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

