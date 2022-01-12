Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFPUF remained flat at $$4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.