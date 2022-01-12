Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.87

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.87 and last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 22276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -370.56.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,748. Also, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,769.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,232 shares of company stock worth $4,837,913.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

