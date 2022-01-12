Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

