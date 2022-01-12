Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.
Sanderson Farms Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
Further Reading: Management Fee
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.