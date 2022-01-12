Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $264,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,511,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 1,010,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

