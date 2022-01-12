Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

