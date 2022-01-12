Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 122,773 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

