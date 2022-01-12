Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 706 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.