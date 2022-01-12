Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:LITT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

