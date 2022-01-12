Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,215. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

