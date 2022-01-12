Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Select Medical worth $59,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.