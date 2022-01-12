Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.37. 29,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.