Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.97 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $62.08 million and $3.97 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

