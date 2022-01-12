Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

