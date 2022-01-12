SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,855 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,136,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

