SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

