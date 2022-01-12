SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,217 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,311. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

