SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 413.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 1,504.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after buying an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth $4,980,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

