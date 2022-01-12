SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 302.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

