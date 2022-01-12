SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

