Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

Shares of SAE opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

