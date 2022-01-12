Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €104.20 ($118.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.63. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.