Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 16.7%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 929,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.