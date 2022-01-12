Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 16.7%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,700 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 929,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of HNRG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.58.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
