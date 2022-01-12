Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Decreases By 15.6%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ODYY opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

