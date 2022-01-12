Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Decreases By 15.6%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ODYY opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Odyssey Group International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.00.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile
