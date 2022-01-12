Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 17.6%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

