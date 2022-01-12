Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Declines By 17.5%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TOELY opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

