Showcase Market Capitalization Achieves $137,175.76 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Showcase has a total market cap of $137,175.76 and approximately $44,427.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

