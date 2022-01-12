SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 5,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

