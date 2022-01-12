SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0144 on Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $283,091.32 and $625.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.16 or 0.07665249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00320760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00880629 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00469135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00258123 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,639,576 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

