Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.61. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 23,856 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMT. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.62.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.4045198 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

