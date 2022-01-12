Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €138.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €138.43 ($157.31).

WAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

FRA WAF traded up €1.50 ($1.70) on Friday, hitting €138.50 ($157.39). 49,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($174.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.95.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

