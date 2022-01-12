Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG opened at $17.05 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

