Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $160.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SPG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

