Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 269,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,881. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

